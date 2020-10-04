CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are waiting for their direct cash payments, but for those who lost their job, staying above water can be tough.

In North Carolina, nearly half a million people have filed for unemployment, which means people aren't paying for their rent.

A new study by RealPage shows one out of four people in the Charlotte area didn't pay their April rent so far.

The study looked into apartments in Charlotte, Concord, and Gastonia.

"I know people want to work, they don't want to be facing this situation," said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Harden.

Harden said jobless renters have to speak up now.

"We need to have the courage to face the situation to correspond with our landlord and property managers," Harden said.

In several states, including North Carolina there is a temporary pause on evictions or foreclosures. But as the days go on, the pandemic stretches and budgets are stretched as well.

Residential landlord, Stephen Tyler understands why his tenant can't pay. He said now is the time to be understanding.

"Make the world you want to live and pay it forward, some things are more important," Tyler said.

But with May around the corner, if you're having trouble paying rent to make sure you give your landlord notice, work out a payment plan, then look for outside assistance.

If you come to an agreement with your landlord on rent, make sure it's in writing.

