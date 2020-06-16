700 new jobs coming to York County as Ross expands distribution operations

The company’s $68 million investment is projected to create 700 new jobs over a period of five years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ross Stores, Inc. (Ross) plans to expand its distribution and warehousing operations in York County. The company’s $68 million investment is projected to create 700 new jobs over a period of five years.

Founded in 1982, Ross offers high-quality name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, home fashions and more at bargain prices. The company operates retail operations in over 1,800 locations across the United States and Guam.

“We are always thrilled to see one of our existing businesses grow its presence in our state. We celebrate Ross Stores, Inc.’s decision to expand and create 700 new jobs in the Palmetto State," said Gov. Henry McMaster about the announcement.

The expansion is expected to be completed over a period of five years. Individuals interested in joining the Ross team should visit https://jobs.rossstores.com/.