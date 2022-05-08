Charlotte ranked among top 10 places in the U.S. to move in 2021, study says

2021 marks the first time Charlotte has made the list since 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is ever-expanding, and now, the city's growth is being highlighted on a national level.

The Queen City is ranked at No. 4 on Penske Truck Leasing's top ten moving destinations for 2021.

Penske's list is made up of the following cities:

Houston, Texas Las Vegas, Nevada Phoenix, Arizona Charlotte, North Carolina Denver, Colorado .San Antonio, Texas .Dallas, Texas Orlando, Florida Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois

This is the first time Charlotte has made the list since 2017. According to Penske, over 20% more Americans moved in 2021, compared to 2021.

