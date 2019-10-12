CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2020 election, trade wars, and the possibility for a recession were all among the topics discussed Monday by the heads of some of the biggest companies in the Charlotte area including the CEOs of Bank of America, Duke Energy, and Lowes.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance held its 2019 economic outlook conference Monday, where industry leaders discussed how the Charlotte economy could be impacted.

The business leaders there said the Charlotte region has seen a strong third quarter, with more than 7000 new jobs and over $200 million in new investments. All say they’re preparing for a slowdown in 2020 – with all eyes on the election.

According to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, the Charlotte economy finished the year on a high note – growing more than the national average in all job growth categories, with strengths in financial services and tech talent.

Some, including Honeywell’s CEO, said they are preparing for a slowdown in 2020, saying the potential for recession is looming.

Also discussed, the impact of trade wars and the 2020 election.

"We’re hoping for the best, planning for the worst for 2020," one person in attendance said.

