Cleveland County casino project officially underway

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Nation broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million dollar casino project in Cleveland County.It'll be located right off I-85 along Dixon School Road in Kings Mountain.

The groundbreaking followed a legal battle with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

The project will start amid high unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Catawba Nation Chief Bill Harris said the project will bring thousands of jobs to Cleveland County.

"We celebrate the economic growth and revenue this project will bring to the local community and region and to the Catawba people," Chief Harris said.