Cornelius company helps connect unemployed with work

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A solution to a problem plaguing thousands of people in the Charlotte area and millions of Americans. So many are struggling financially, the coronavirus pandemic forcing layoffs and furloughs.

A Cornelius based company, MyWorkChoice, is connecting people in 10 states with work quickly, a step in the right direction when it comes to getting people back on their feet.

“Our lives have been turned upside down and we still have to earn a living and how do we do that? How do we find a way to do that and feel safe, secure, and know that I can commit the time to it,” says Tana Greene, CEO Of MyWorkChoice.

Greene says demand has skyrocketed in the last 3 months. Twenty thousand people nationwide are using the app and 1,700 in the greater Charlotte area are finding temporary and permanent work.

Through the app or website, hourly workers can apply, interview, and train for jobs. Then they can pick up shifts where and when they're available.

“The virtual recruiting is the key too. Who knew when we developed this three years ago we'd have a pandemic and you couldn't face to face interview, process and take applications,” says Greene.

It gives people the flexibility to work when it works for them. That has been key for many who successfully have found work on the app.

“You get to pick and choose when you want to work, you get to pick what shifts you want to work. Nothing is set in stone other than what you chose on your own,” says Kalisi Vaioleti.

My Work Choice has allowed Vaioleti to work throughout the pandemic, something she realizes is not the case for so many others.

People need jobs and despite what it seems like, companies in the Charlotte area are hiring.

"We had essential businesses going through the roof, saying I need 500 more people, how quickly can you get people for me,” says Greene. "Saddle Creek, Dewalt, Stanley Black and Decker, Shutterfly, MDI, all of those companies in the Charlotte area are hiring right now.”

Filling a dire need during this pandemic.