CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a presentation Wednesday at UNC-Charlotte Center City in uptown Charlotte, Dr. John Connaughton, a Barings professor of financial economics at UNCC, revealed his economic forecast.

It's a forecast he’s directed since 1981. But unlike previous forecasts, this one was full of uncertainties.

“What we don’t know -- and no one can really speculate on this -- is how big this outbreak will be in the U.S. and what kind of an impact it’s going to have on the GDP in the second quarter,” he said.

Connaughton believes the economic impact is going to get far, far worse if confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. continue to rise.

“It’s going to get a lot more severe from where we are right now in terms of its economic effect," he said. "How severe, I don’t know, but it’s going to get more severe. We’re going to start to see closings, we’re going to start to see travel restrictions, we’re going to see a number of quarantines if we’re going to get a good handle on this thing – that’s going to happen.”

He said the duration of the impacts is uncertain.

“Will it last 3 weeks, 6 weeks, 2 months? That’s the real question and that really depends on our public health officials and their ability to do the kinds of things we know that work," Connaughton said. "Because we see them work in China, we see them work in South Korea.”

Connaughton says he believes health officials across the U.S. should be doing more, including on a state, county and city basis and referenced herding cows to our county’s current response.

“You chase after them, you’re never going to get them back in the pen," Connaughton said. "You’ve got to get out in front of them and change the direction and you know I don’t see that happening right now. We seem to be chasing after this. We’re not as aggressive as what we’ve seen in China and South Korea."

So what economic impacts could we see here in the Carolinas?

Connaughton says the impact could be less severe for Charlotte, since a high percentage of people work in finance – a job that can be done online, at home.

He says it’s neighboring counties that could see it worse.

“You move out a couple of counties in either direction, you start getting into manufacturing industries and that’s where plant shutdowns can be really problematic,” he says.

He noted that if plants are shut down, employees may not be paid and it could prove to be catastrophic for those who are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Connaughton also discussed the stock market Wednesday, saying coronavirus wasn’t solely to blame for its dramatic drop, Monday.

“The stock market has been gyrating as a result of the coronavirus but also as some other things that have been going on in the world economy as well," he said. "The other thing that’s been hurting the stock market has been the drop in the price of oil that’s taken place because the Russian’s decided not to go along with supply-side cuts that the OPEC nations wanted to engage in, to try to keep the oil price up to around $45 to $50/barrel. That really sent the market down big time on Monday more-so than the coronavirus did.”

However, he says the market decline could continue over the coming days or weeks if the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbs.

If consumers are happy and therefore spending, the economy is happy. But right now, economists say consumer spending is down as the coronavirus has impacted everything from travel to hospitality to commodities.

“We worry about consumer confidence because consumers make up 68% of the GDP,” he says.

His overall message about Monday’s market freefall? Relax.

“You see big point drops because the market is at such a high level, but on a percentage basis, that 2,000 point drop we saw on Monday doesn’t even crack the top ten on a percentage basis of market declines,” he says.

Connaughton says if the U.S. is able to contain the virus, similar to how China and South Korea have, he believes the economy and markets could stabilize by the summer, noting Wednesday that China, for the most part, is back up and running.

