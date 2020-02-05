RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed two COVID-19 response packages approving over 1.5 billion dollars of funding relief for critical needs and extensive policy measures to help local communities address the crisis as the state safely reopens its economy.

This package approved on Saturday is an investment laying the groundwork for moving the state forward and responding to the economic and human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Carolina General Assembly says this commitment goes above and beyond previous requests and includes funding for testing, tracing, immediate recovery needs, and increasing access to broadband and electronic devices to access remote learning opportunities.

Governor Roy Cooper shared the following statement after the legislature passed the relief bills:

“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon.”

Select funding from the relief package includes:

Broadband Connectivity: $9 million

Support for Education Communities:

School Nutrition - $75 million

Summer Learning Programs - $70 million

K-12 Connectivity - $11 million

K-12 Devices for Students - $30 million

Student Health - $10 million

Community Colleges - $25 million

UNC Flexibility Funding - $44.4 million

Assistance for Private Colleges - $20 million

Department of Health and Human Services:

Testing, Tracing and Trends - $25 million

Enhanced Public Health Capacity - $20 million

Enhanced Behavioral Health - $20 million

Rural and Underserved Communities - $50 million

Food, Safety, Shelter, Foster and Child Care: $27.5 million

Financial Support for Assisted Living Facilities: $25 million

N.C. Medical School Research Fund:

UNC School of Public Health/NC Collaboratory: $29 million

Duke University Human Vaccine Institute: $15 million

ECU Brody School of Medicine: $15 million

Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine: $6 million

Wake Forest University Health Services: $20 million

North Carolina Hospitals:

Rural Hospitals: $65 million

Teaching Hospitals Relief Fund: $15 million

General Hospital Relief Fund: $15 million

Local Government Assistance: $150 million

Providers and Emergency Responders:

Enhanced PPE and Sanitation Supplies - $50 million

Association of Community Health Centers: $5 million

Prescriptions for Indigent and Uninsured: $1.5 million

Free and Charitable Clinics: $5 million

Small Business Assistance Loans: $125 million

State Government Operations: $85 million

Transportation Operations: $300 million

Tourism Industry Support: $5 million

