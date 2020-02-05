RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed two COVID-19 response packages approving over 1.5 billion dollars of funding relief for critical needs and extensive policy measures to help local communities address the crisis as the state safely reopens its economy.
This package approved on Saturday is an investment laying the groundwork for moving the state forward and responding to the economic and human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North Carolina General Assembly says this commitment goes above and beyond previous requests and includes funding for testing, tracing, immediate recovery needs, and increasing access to broadband and electronic devices to access remote learning opportunities.
Governor Roy Cooper shared the following statement after the legislature passed the relief bills:
“I applaud the General Assembly for working quickly to pass legislation to fight COVID-19 in North Carolina. These bills were developed collaboratively, and although it’s just a first step, they are the product of a consensus approach that I hope can continue. I will be reviewing them closely and look forward to taking action on them soon.”
Select funding from the relief package includes:
Broadband Connectivity: $9 million
Support for Education Communities:
School Nutrition - $75 million
Summer Learning Programs - $70 million
K-12 Connectivity - $11 million
K-12 Devices for Students - $30 million
Student Health - $10 million
Community Colleges - $25 million
UNC Flexibility Funding - $44.4 million
Assistance for Private Colleges - $20 million
Department of Health and Human Services:
Testing, Tracing and Trends - $25 million
Enhanced Public Health Capacity - $20 million
Enhanced Behavioral Health - $20 million
Rural and Underserved Communities - $50 million
Food, Safety, Shelter, Foster and Child Care: $27.5 million
Financial Support for Assisted Living Facilities: $25 million
N.C. Medical School Research Fund:
UNC School of Public Health/NC Collaboratory: $29 million
Duke University Human Vaccine Institute: $15 million
ECU Brody School of Medicine: $15 million
Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine: $6 million
Wake Forest University Health Services: $20 million
North Carolina Hospitals:
Rural Hospitals: $65 million
Teaching Hospitals Relief Fund: $15 million
General Hospital Relief Fund: $15 million
Local Government Assistance: $150 million
Providers and Emergency Responders:
Enhanced PPE and Sanitation Supplies - $50 million
Association of Community Health Centers: $5 million
Prescriptions for Indigent and Uninsured: $1.5 million
Free and Charitable Clinics: $5 million
Small Business Assistance Loans: $125 million
State Government Operations: $85 million
Transportation Operations: $300 million
Tourism Industry Support: $5 million
