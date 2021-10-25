Fed up with low wages and abuse at work, fast food employees nationwide are staging #Striketober walkouts this month.

DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired July 20, 2021.

McDonald's workers in Durham announced Monday they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts.

McDonald’s and other low wage workers with NC Raise Up will be gathering at the McDonald's at 1010 N. Miami Blvd. in Durham at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We are out here really demanding a union, so we can get changes that we can’t get by ourselves,” said Rita Blalock, a McDonald’s worker. “Right now, workers are getting harassed and some people are scared to speak out because they feel like they might lose their jobs. Coming together in a union would help because we would have a real voice in our store. Not just about abuse, but about wages and safety and everything else.”

Simultaneous strike actions are planned for Charlotte and Marion, North Carolina.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts