Boom Supersonic! Jet-maker to bring 1,700 high-paying jobs to Greensboro

The jet-maker will bring 1,700+ jobs to Greensboro over the next eight years. The jobs will pay an average of $69,000 a year. We'll learn more at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's official. Boom Supersonic is the name of the aviation company behind the project code-named 'Project Thunderbird.'

Boom Supersonic will set up shop at PTI Airport, bring more than 1,700 jobs to Greensboro over the next eight years, and invest more than $500 million in our area.

Guilford County commissioners revealed the name of the jet-maker as they unanimously approved incentives during a Wednesday morning meeting. Greensboro city council also unanimously approved incentives for Boom Supersonic.

Boom Supersonic will pay above Guilford County's median wage. The average pay for full-time workers will be around $69,000 and no jobs will pay below $15/hour.

Leaders have remained tight-lipped about the jet-maker coming to PTI Airport - only referring to the project as 'Project Thunderbird.'

We'll learn more about Boom Supersonic during a briefing at 2 p.m. at PTI Airport. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to attend. You can watch live updates in this story or on our YouTube page.

Economists say this project could be just the beginning for Greensboro, and that it could entice other companies to expand or build in the Triad.

How we got here

This economic project has been in the works since April 2021.

State lawmakers approved $100 million in incentives in December to bring an unnamed airplane manufacturer to North Carolina.