Sports tourism boosts Rock Hill economy amid pandemic

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sports tourism is booming in Rock Hill.

John Taylor, the parks, recreation, & tourism director for the City of Rock Hill, said the city shifted its focus to sports tourism from textiles in the 80s as a way to diversify the economy.

It has grown to be the amateur sports hub of the Carolinas with several venues and a calendar full of tournaments.

“We started out with $5 or $6 million a year back in the 80s, and now we’re pushing $78-80 million a year with what we do with just amateur sports tourism,” Taylor said.

Its newest facility, the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, opened in January 2020 but had to close for several months during the pandemic.

Since it opened back up in June 2020, Taylor said its courts have been packed, bringing people and dollars to the area.

“When we got started back, we were the only game in town really with sports tourism, and we probably saved a lot of hotels from going under and a lot of restaurants,” Taylor said. “You know, keeping them in business.”

Rock Hill hosts all kinds of sporting events, including softball, basketball, volleyball, BMX, gymnastics, lacrosse, and more. It has even hosted the American Cornhole League World Championship and a Quidditch championship.

Taylor said he’s looking to expand sports tourism in Rock Hill even further and expects the opening of the Carolina Panthers headquarters and training facility in Rock Hill to provide a further economic boost to the area.

“I think the facility itself will lend to more sports tourism and more different types of tourism, concerts, meeting and conventions,” Taylor said.

