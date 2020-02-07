Wearing a mask could help save the economy, researchers say

Economists at Goldman Sachs project that extended lockdowns caused by a spike in COVID-19 cases could subtract $1 trillion from the U.S. economy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health experts have said that face masks are our best tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and new research suggests they could also help save the U.S. economy.

The use of masks during the global pandemic has become a hot button issue but a new report put the debate into stark economic terms. Research has shown that areas that do not impose mask mandates see more coronavirus infections and deaths.

With a surge in new cases in many parts of the country, many states and cities are having to roll back their reopening plans. A team of economists at Goldman Sachs crunched the numbers and projected that those lockdowns are going to cost 5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The investment bank acknowledged that its estimate of a 5% impact on the economy “is quite uncertain” because it’s based on a number of statistical relationships that are all measured with error. Forbes reported that 5% impact would translate to an estimated $1 trillion.

Researchers also calculated the rate of COVID-19 spread with and without mask mandates. They estimate that without a nationwide face mask order, the daily growth rate is 10% higher than if there was a mandate in place.