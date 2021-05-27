Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched in Union County

More than $7 million in COVID-19 relief funds are being dedicated to help those struggling with rent

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Renters in Union County still dealing with financial burdens now have a new resource to tap into for help.

A news release from the county government Thursday said they have launched an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help applicants impacted by COVID-19 who need help paying rent or utility bills. This program is similar to others launched as renters across the region faced financial crises caused by the pandemic. County leaders say $7.23 million in federal COVID-19 economic relief funding is helping to establish the program.

"We know there is a great need among our residents for this assistance, as the number of families we have served since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased," said Stephanie Starr, Director of Community Support and Outreach. "This federal funding allows us another way to help families impacted by COVID-19, so they don't have to choose between paying rent and buying groceries."

Renters whose household income is 80% or less of the area median income and who can prove the virus impacted them financially are eligible. Along with help with rent, renters are able to get help with utilities like trash removal, water/sewer, natural gas, propane, fuel oil, and internet.

The application, eligibility criteria, frequently asked questions, and more can be found online.