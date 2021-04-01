Epic Games announces new headquarters in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — Epic Games, the company best known for its smash hit Fortnite, announced on Sunday plans to convert Cary Towne Center mall into its new campus.

Epic plans to turn the mall into a 980,000 square foot global headquarters by 2024, canceling out plans announced last year for a mix of office, retail and residential spaces.

The announcement stirred buzz in the community, with some feeling the headquarters will be a much better use of space that’s been struggling to stay open over the years. However, some locals are disappointed about losing stores and venues for residents.