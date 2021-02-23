Family questioning why man who received a kidney transplant is in Group 4 for COVID-19 vaccine

A North Carolina family is wondering why their family member, who received a kidney transplant two years ago, would be put in Group 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dan Hughes, 27, received a donated kidney two years ago. It gave him renewed hope for a long and healthy life, albeit with a compromised immune system because of drugs he now has to take. Then came March 2020 and COVID-19.

Michele Hughes is Dan’s mother, WCNC met her a few weeks ago on a story about people becoming living donors, of which she was one, for others who are on dialysis and need a functioning kidney. Hughes worries about her son and others who are waiting for COVID0-19 shots, because seemingly healthy people considered essential, are being ahead of people with compromised health.

“So, the list of vulnerable populations is fairly inclusive, but before them, goes everyone else who is working,” Hughes said.

The Center for Disease Control lists Dan as Group 1C, but in North Carolina, he’s listed in Group 4. Michele and Dan are both confused and want an answer as to why.

“I would like to know why Governor Cooper and Mandy Cohen have put the most vulnerable after many many thousands of healthly workers,” Hughes said.

The words vulnerable and essential seem to be moving targets. Residents of nursing homes have been getting vaccinated, so have teachers. WCNC reached out to Governor Cooper’s Press Office and NCDHHS for some guidance and answers.

Cooper and NCDHHS are both on record with a comment they made on Feb. 10.

“Vaccine supply limitations continue to impact how fast we can get all North Carolinians vaccinated,” Secretary Cohen said. “Keep doing the 3Ws. Wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. And be sure to visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for accurate information.”

NCDHHS is working with partners to develop operational guidance to support childcare and school staff in accessing vaccines. However, current prevention measures will not change. Schools can and should be providing in-person instruction. Under robust safety measures, all students can be in classrooms, with middle and high school students also following six-feet social distancing protocols.