Fast home sales leaving some Charlotte sellers without a new place to call home

It’s a trend known as the "Gap Fear”. where homes are selling quicker than they’re bought and homeowners have nowhere to store their belongings once they close

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s no surprise Charlotte is a seller’s market, but for buyers the process can be much more extensive—house hunting for months even after closing on your home that was for sell.

Shana Piercy found herself in that exact situation after selling her home back in April. As part of the closing it was contingent on a 30-day move-out. Months later she’s still without a new place to call home.

“I have yet to find a new place to stay—a new home that is in my price range and my daughter can continue to be in the school district she’s in,” Piercy said.

In the meantime, she’s renting a high-priced apartment month to month while she continues the house hunt and is also forced to store her extra belongings at UNITS Moving and Portable Storage.

“It’s kind of leaving a lot of people like an urban nomad,” Wade Malloch with UNITS Moving & Portable Storage said.

Malloch adds this is a trend happening in cities from coast to coast. Currently, in the Charlotte area, there are more than 500 UNITS in use.

“The supply and demand are great,” Malloch said. “We’ve added on additional staff here in Charlotte and nationwide to accommodate the ever-increasing sales of homes.”

But for sellers trying to avoid this storage situation, Piercy offered her best advice: “Find the new house first before selling.”