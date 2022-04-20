The firing of the CMS superintendent comes at critical budget negotiations

In addition, student test scores are well below expectations, around a thousand teachers have resigned or retired and the district is tackling safety issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The firing of former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston comes at a time when the district is facing major problems.

Student test scores are well below expectations, around a thousand teachers have resigned or retired and the district is tackling safety issues.

As Hugh Hattabaugh takes his place as interim superintendent, he will be faced with leading the charge to secure CMS’s upcoming budget request to Mecklenburg County.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



“The first thing on the list is to keep the district moving forward, we have some really big items coming up,” Scott McCully, who is acting superintendent until Hattabaugh takes over, said.

In March, former superintendent Winston proposed the district request from Mecklenburg County an additional $41 million for its operating budget of about half a billion dollars.

The additional $41 million would mainly go to pay raises for virtually all staff in schools some including teachers, principals, and non-certified staff.

If approved, that money could make CMS teachers the highest paid in the state.

The district is also requesting $23 million for capital needs as students continue to outgrow the capacity of schools.

County Commissioner Vilma Leake has already signaled the firing of Winston will impact budget requests.

"Don't come begging me for money -- show me that it can happen," she said. "I want to see some results immediately. Some changes. You need to go into HR and get busy," Leake told WCNC Charlotte after the school board voted to fire Winston.

Last year the county unsuccessfully tried to withhold $56 million from CMS, asking the district to produce a measurable plan on how they will close achievement gaps for minority students.

Achievement gaps have worsened this year.

We haven’t heard from Hattabaugh in person yet.

In a statement he did say, “We will continue to focus on increased academic achievement for all students, to do the hard work to close the achievement gaps.”

Achievement gaps will likely be a topic of conversation this year as well.

The ouster of Winston also has implications in Raleigh.

North Carolina Senator Joyce Waddell, a former CMS Board Member who sits on the state's education committee, was present at Tuesday's meeting.

“I don't think that they'll be in a difficulty in finding a superintendent," Waddell said. "There are many superintendents that want to come to Charlotte. This is one of the best school systems in the country."

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators called Winston’s firing concerning.

Saying in part in a statement, “Frequent changes in leadership are hindering our district’s ability to ensure success for all learners.”

Next week the school board is expected to pass its proposed budget, which will then go to the county for review.