Food Lion to acquire 62 supermarkets from Bi-Lo, Harvey's

Food Lion's expansion includes over 60 Bi-Lo and Harvey's stores in Georgia and the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Food Lion announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire 62 Bi-Lo and Harvey's Supermarket stores across the Carolinas and Georgia, including several in the Charlotte region.

Among the stores changing over to Food Lion will be Bi-Lo locations in Gastonia, Lincolnton and York, South Carolina. Food Lions says it plans to hire more than 4,600 new associates to serve customers at their new stores.

“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”