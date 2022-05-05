Gas prices rising in Charlotte area, affecting summer travel

According to Gas Buddy experts, the price of gasoline has increased in Charlotte by about 11 cents per gallon in the last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation’s average gas price continues to rise, affecting drivers across the country. According to GasBuddy experts, the price of gasoline has increased in Charlotte by about 11 cents per gallon in the last week.

“I do think that this summer we’ll probably be dancing more north of $4 a gallon, not under it," said Patrick De Haan. "When it comes to diesel, I think we’ll probably dance above $5."

De Haan said the situation in Ukraine and Russia makes it likely gas prices will stay high for at least the next few months.

He also said a lot of factors are influencing gas prices, and the situation is volatile – so it could change at any moment.

"Essentially the biggest problem is Russia is a large oil producer and because of the war in Ukraine, no one is buying oil from them, which is disrupting the world supply," he said.

De Haan notes Charlotte’s gas prices tend to be cheaper than the national average, often by about 30 cents.

In response to high gas prices, the Biden administration released millions of barrels from oil reserves and asked oil-producing countries to increase production.

