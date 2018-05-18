CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You’ve probably felt some pain at the pump the last time you filled up your car, and unfortunately, experts say it’s not going to get better any time soon.

Gas prices have surged to a three-year high with the busy travel season right around the corner. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $2.90. Here in the Carolinas, things are a bit cheaper, as the average price in North Carolina is $2.74, while South Carolinians are paying an average of $2.62 per gallon, and you can expect the price in the Palmetto State to jump two cents in July, when the state’s gas tax for road repairs goes into effect.

RELATED: Charlotte gas prices

The tax will be in effect for six years, which fuel prices going up two cents per gallon per year. The money is slated to go toward road and bridge repairs across South Carolina.

RELATED: Gas tax money going toward road and bridge repairs in SC

But those higher fuel prices aren’t keeping Americans at home. AAA estimates 41 million people will be on the roads for Memorial Day weekend, which is the highest number of vacationers in 12 years.

© 2018 WCNC