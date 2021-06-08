General Motors breaks ground on 130,000-square-foot Charlotte Technical Center

The facility is a $45 million investment for GM and is scheduled to open in early 2022.

CONCORD, N.C. — General Motors broke ground Thursday, June 3 on the new Charlotte Technical Center, a 130,000-square-foot facility that will expand GM’s performance and racing capabilities.

According to a news release, the center will accelerate strategic knowledge transfer between motorsports and production vehicle development.

The facility is a $45 million investment for GM and is scheduled to open in early 2022.

“After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for everyone, we reevaluated our plans and found we could expand the footprint and scope for the Charlotte Technical Center to make it an even greater resource,” Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports, said. “This new location and larger facility is a clean-sheet design, tailored for technology development and collaboration with our racing teams and technical partners.”

The center’s location, in the heart of one of the nation’s racing hubs and near colleges and universities, will provide more opportunities for GM to recruit top talent in the fields of software engineering, computational science, electrical engineering and other technical skill sets.

“The new Charlotte Technical Center will expand GM’s engineering footprint in the epicenter of racing in the United States, and will improve our engineering speed and capability in both the racing and production environments,” said Jim Danahy, GM vice president of Global Safety, Systems and Integration. “It will be a strong hub for the racing and production engineering teams to collaborate, share resources and learn together, delivering better results more quickly both on the racetrack and in our production vehicles.”