Get ready to shop Amazon Prime Day deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon prime day is Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Usually, Prime Day is in July, but Amazon moved it because of Covid this year.

Are you Amazoned out yet? Get ready, consumer experts say better deals are on the horizon. So what do we need now that we didn’t already buy over the last 6 months when we were, and still are, stuck at home?

“Kitchen items is going to be a big one because so many people turned to cooking their own food since going out to a restaurant wasn’t really an option because of the pandemic. So hot categories this year will include anything for your kitchen, be looking for big deals there” said Jason Hiner with CNET.

Another top buy? TV’s! A 50” Toshiba with Fire TV built-in is on Amazon.com, it’s just $329. And of course, there will be solid deals on all Amazon products like Kindles, Firesticks and Echoes.

Analysts say a lot of people will start shopping early this holiday season as e-commerce is expected to drive the holiday shopping experience this year. So, is it too close to Black Friday? Nope. People want deals. “And over 50% of those surveyed said they will be shopping online this year because so many say they just don’t want to chance going into a brick-and-mortar store to be near other people” added Hiner.

Also a concern this year, getting scammed and losing money when you are trying to save it. Consumer experts remind you to hover your mouse over the URL in your browser to make sure you are where you think you are. And be careful, even on amazon.

“The third part sellers are fine, and they can ship you great products, but not all of them are reputable. It is possible to be lured over to a third part seller website with a good deal and then you might not have the same protections you would find if you were still over on Amazon.com” Said Tom Bartholomy with the Charlotte Better Business Bureau.

Look for Prime deals to begin at 3 am on Tuesday morning east coast time.