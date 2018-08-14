CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest. Every kid wants a new first day of school outfit or backpack.

But those designer styles can cost a lot. That's where Goodwill comes in with their new GW Boutique in Charlotte's South End. You'll be able to save a ton and still find some of the best items from designer brands and even tech items at the Grid.

You'll be able to find what you need without breaking the bank.

“We’re excited to bring the GW brand to South End. With the popularity of the GW store at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, we’ve been searching for the right location to introduce a second boutique store with convenient access for Charlotte shoppers,” said Barbara Maida-Stolle, chief business officer. “This space on South Boulevard is ideal, bringing a bigger GW to fun-loving, trend-embracing South End shoppers who appreciate a good deal.”

