Gov. Cooper signs executive order preventing evictions in North Carolina

The executive order protects all people in North Carolina who can't afford rent won't be evicted, not just those living in federally subsidized housing.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday preventing evictions statewide for those who cannot afford their rent.

Speaking at a press conference, Gov. Cooper said roughly 300,000 to 400,000 households across the state are currently unable to pay their rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Without today’s action, almost a quarter of a million eviction filings could be submitted by January 2021," Cooper said. "Many families are trying to do the right thing, but this virus has made it difficult."

The order builds on an existing eviction moratorium in place by the CDC and requires landlords in North Carolina to ensure tenants are aware of CDC's protections.

Cooper said the pandemic is continuing to cause many to stay in their homes, and impacting income for people across the state.

"Recovery depends on us taking this virus seriously and doing our part to prevent its spread as we work toward a vaccine and more effective requirements."

As we grapple with this pandemic, let’s remember that our economy will only be as strong as our efforts to stamp out this virus. Recovery depends on us taking this virus seriously and doing our part to prevent its spread as we work toward a vaccine and more effective treatments. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 28, 2020

Speaking on the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooper said he hopes people will continue to do their part to wear a mask, wash their hands, and stay six feet apart.