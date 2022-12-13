200 new jobs coming to the Charlotte-area, Gov. Cooper says

The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More jobs are coming to the Charlotte area.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Albemarle Corporation is adding 200 jobs in Mecklenburg County. The company will establish an advanced materials research and development facility with a minimum project investment of $180 million.

"North Carolina’s innovation economy continues to surge thanks to Albemarle Corporation building its research and development operations in Mecklenburg County,” Governor Cooper said. “Albemarle’s cutting-edge work will help bring the next generation of clean energy technology to life and create great jobs in North Carolina’s clean energy economy.”

Although wages for the new jobs will vary depending on position, the average salary will be around $94,000, a news release states. The state and local area will benefit by more than $19 million each year from the new payroll.

"North Carolina’s momentum in electric vehicles, battery production, and related industries is truly remarkable,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, said. “It’s a pleasure to see this latest vote of confidence in our state from a world-class company like Albemarle.”

