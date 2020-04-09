x
Gov. Cooper signs $1B federal virus relief package

The House voted 104-10 for the package on Thursday, following the Senate's 44-5 vote on Wednesday.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday signed legislation that doles out $1 billion in federal coronavirus pandemic relief money to the jobless, parents of public school students, poll workers, public health agencies and others.

The House voted 104-10 for the package on Thursday, following the Senate's 44-5 vote on Wednesday.

"This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high-speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians," Cooper said in a statement. "Obviously, I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward."

