Here are the things you can get tax-free in SC this weekend

On Friday, the annual tax-free weekend kicks off in the Palmetto state, and now is the time to stock up and spend.

Here are five things to know about it.

1. You don't have to pay South Carolina's 6% sales tax.

2. Now is the time to stock up.

Some of the things you won't have to pay taxes on this weekend? Computers, school supplies, clothing, shoes, and even some home items.

Unfortunately, items like smartphones, jewelry, makeup, and watches don't qualify, so you still have to pay sales tax on those items.

3. Folks show up to shop.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, consumers shelled out more $18 million last year. Experts think that will be even higher this year.

4. Tax-free weekend applies to online shopping too!

You have to ship it to a South Carolina address to qualify, but big retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon are honoring tax-free weekend for eligible online purchases.

5. You have the whole weekend!

That sales tax doesn't come back until midnight Monday morning.

