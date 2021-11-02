Here's how to set a 'stock/price alert' to get what you want to buy this year

If supply chain issues are giving you trouble, try setting one of these alerts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than a month we have been talking about supply chain issues. If you are dead set on getting something for someone, how can you know if the store has it?

It’s called a stock alert and it’s not a stock market thing.

HOW TO SET UP A STOCK ALERT

Just open your browser and go to Google. Search for what you want to buy, then tap the shopping tab. Pick your result, then scroll down and click track price. You’ll now be notified when it’s there and what it will cost.

Easy, but you should do some legwork first, especially this year. Alex Perry of Mashable.com uses this strategy when shopping for gaming.

“One thing I would recommend is, make sure you have your account info ready and that all that information is already uploaded in places like Walmart, Target, etc so that you don’t need to do that at the point of purchase," Alex Perry, a Tech Reporter for Mashable, said.

There are lots of price tracking apps out there to put on your phone or on your computer. Please be careful and don’t install anything someone sends you. You go and find these things. Look for the little padlock in the browser, that tells you it’s a secure site.

