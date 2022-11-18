Holiday festivities bring a financial boom for businesses in the Charlotte region

A new ice skating rink and snow tubing has opened for the winter season at the home of the Charlotte Knights, Truist Field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotteans big and small were out in Uptown Charlotte Friday night all having a ball.

Families and friends gathered around the new ice rink in Uptown at Truist Field. It's a new idea that has not been seen before at the baseball stadium.

Rob Egan, general manager for the Charlotte Knights, said people will come out for a new experience and fun.

“It’s cool. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of," Egan said. “There’s no rink in Uptown anymore since the pandemic.”

Egan said through the pandemic, much of Charlotte closed down due to restrictions and protocols. After the pandemic, many of them failed to reopen. He said events like this help revitalize the city of Charlotte.

“Anything we can do to help uptown and charlotte, we are going to do it," Egan said.

The holiday cheer extends beyond Charlotte.

If you travel up Interstate 85, the Concord Tree Lighting Festival kicked off with festivities for all ages.

As these holiday gatherings ensue, Derrick Johnson, owner of Tastebuds in Concord said when it comes to business, it's ramping up.

“I love the tourism aspect of it, people are coming into the area, they visit your city, they venture out and stumble into our store," Johnson said.

