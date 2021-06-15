Looking for the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Experts say Prime Day is designed to make you purchase impulse buys. Be selective and plan out what you want to buy and how much you want to spend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The clock is ticking towards Amazon Prime Day 2021. That’s Amazon’s two-day shopping event very similar to black Friday and Thanksgiving week.

So, what do you need to know?

If you need the item, then you’re going to save money. Think of it as Christmas in July. Or, it’s an excuse to spend money on things you don’t need just because they’re on sale.

So, what’s out there? And do you wait, or shop now?

Amazon basically created their own holiday six years ago. Prime Day is now a two-day event. In 2019, millions of shoppers bought 175 million items in 18 different countries. Even in 2020 with COVID-19, Prime Day sales reached $10.4 billion worldwide.

“But what it is doing is churning up the hype with a lot of early deals and promos,” Kristin McGrath who is editor at Offers.com and the Real Deal Blog at RetailMeNot, said.

McGrath said Amazon is going throw a lot at you, it’s overload and overwhelming. So how do you shop calmly and keep spending in check? Can that be done?

“Prime Day is really designed for making you make that impulse buy, when you go there and check out the deals, things are going to be flying at you, there will be count down clocks on items," McGrath said. "So the best way to cut through that noise is to take the entire week before, think about what you really want, like if it’s headphones, think options so you can go in and get the best price."

And don’t get tunnel vision with just shopping Amazon. Walmart is running their special called “Deals for Days” from June 20 to the 23. Target is likewise jumping back in on the June 20 to June 22. Other stores with deals are Kohls, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Old Navy. And, by next week, other retailers will be jumping in. Look for sales on countertop appliances like air fryers, TV’s, electronics, gaming, and anything else tech.

“We are the ones that benefit from all this competition," McGrath said. "Yes, the consumer wins during all this because for prime day, you have to be an Amazon member to get the deals and that fast-free shipping."

That used to be the case, but now the others will ship next day, or two day, and over certain amounts it’s free. If you are going to jump in, look at their credit deals, Amazon for example offers 6% cash back when you pay with their prime card this year on amazon dot com, it’s 5% the rest of the time. If you shop Amazon a lot, investigate it.

