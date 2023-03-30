The ideal week to list your home for sale

If you've been thinking about selling your home, the perfect time is approaching quickly.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They say timing is everything. It’s certainly important in real estate according to Realtor.com. That's because experts say real estate is seasonal.

What's the best season?

Realtor.com says summer is the busiest time for house closings. That's why if you're seriously considering selling your home, you may want to act soon. In fact, Realtor.com says there's an ideal week to list a home and it's less than a month away.

According to Realtor.com, the week of April 16- 22 is the prime time to list a home. Why?

Experts say it's because families want to move when school is out for summer - so, if you list your home in that "ideal" time frame, it's the sweet spot for allowing enough time for a home to go from listed to sold.

Consider this, the most recent data from Realtor.com shows, on average, homes in Charlotte are selling after 66 days on the market so the math adds up.

