CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people who are out of work and struggling to make ends meet are getting a little bit of relief. The government stimulus checks are starting to show up in bank accounts across the country Wednesday.

Around 80 million Americans should receive payments this week.

It's one of the major movements the government is taking to boost the economy.

The checks are being distributed for anyone making less than $99,000 a year. You get the full $1,200 if your salary is under $75,000, and an additional $500 for every child.

For those who file taxes using direct deposit, the money should hit your account soon.

Paper checks are expected to start getting mailed in May.

If you didn't have to file taxes, you can enter your bank information at IRS.gov. The government also launching a new online tool called, "Get My Payment", which allows you to track your payment status, even enter your bank account information.

Meanwhile, in light of the coronavirus, the government moved the income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15. But taking advantage of that extra time could actually cost you more down the line.

"They want to get their taxes filed as early as possible," Charlotte tax accountant Reg Davies said.

North Carolina law requires interest on state payments after the regular April deadline.

Davies says that means if you file your taxes after April 15 and owe the state, you will acquire interest on the amount you own.

"It's a 5% interest," Davies said.

The interest rate doesn't impact your federal taxes. The state is waiving all late fees.

