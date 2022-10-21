IRS moving tax brackets to help Americans keep up with inflation

From groceries to gas, inflation is driving up the cost of everything. But it's possible those record prices could work in your favor come tax season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're all paying more for groceries and gas, but are you getting paid more? Probably not, and that seems unfair.

But it's possible that record inflation might work in your favor come tax time. The IRS is changing tax brackets to help your bottom line.

This year has been tough for families. Economic data shows 2022 has seen the sharpest rise in consumer prices since the 1980s. From groceries to gas, pretty much everything costs more now than it did a year ago.

In a normal year, the IRS changes tax brackets to move with the inflation. But 2022 is different. The high inflation is anything but normal, so the government is making changes to help out families.

The IRS is moving tax brackets up to offset those high costs. So if your salary isn't rising with inflation, you'll likely fall into a lower tax bracket in 2023. That means the government could take less money out of your pocket, especially folks who are low income.

These changes were made to help Americans who are struggling to keep up with rising prices.

