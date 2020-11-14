Is your home in a flood zone? Here's how you can apply for a floodplain buyout

Residents are dealing with flooding over and over again and some are now selling their homes to stormwater services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Riverside Drive is no stranger to mother nature, in fact, it’s become part of the Catawba River at times.

Residents are dealing with flooding over and over again and did again on Friday as the river swelled, encroaching on their properties. Now, some are selling their homes to Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

“It’s a beautiful place," said John Wendel, communications director for storm water services.

Remember covering major flooding here last year. I remember the cleanup, the smell and damage left behind. The money spent by homeowners to remodel. Now, they’re hit again. @wcnc https://t.co/4Mbfl5RoBP — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) November 13, 2020

Besides how quickly the water comes up, the fact is floods on Riverside Drive are no surprise. It’s a flood zone.

“We offer, they don’t want it, and it happens,” said Wendel.

He's talking about buyouts. Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Services has spent years trying to buy these river-front properties that rest in floodplains. “By buying them out, we take that home out of the floodplain, make it safe for those folks, and then by not having that home in the floodplain, there are no flood-costs anymore,” Wendell said.

So far, their nationally praised buyout program has purchased more than 450 homes in Mecklenburg County.

They’ve spent $64 million doing it, some of which come from a sliver of your stormwater fees.

The program has saved $25 million in losses and could soon avoid an estimated $300 million dollars in losses.

“You’re kind of spinning around in circles, you don’t even know what to do,” said David Bragg in 2019 after devastating floods swept through the same road.



11 homes here have been bought out since these June 2019 floods, but many choose to stay, Wendel said.