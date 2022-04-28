Jimmie Johnson reads to kids at Charlotte elementary school

Johnson read "Planet Zeee and the Money Tree," a book written by Ally Bank to help build good money habits at an early age.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson made a stop in Charlotte to read to a group of kids on Thursday.

He visited Briarwood Elementary for a book reading in celebration of Financial Literacy Month.

Johnson read "Planet Zeee and the Money Tree," a book written by Ally Bank to help build good money habits at an early age.

"Financial literacy is a very strong focus for us at Ally, and it's something that we see as a gap in many of our communities that we want to help address," Mike Rizer with Ally Bank said.

They also held a Jeopardy-style game designed to make financial discussions fun for the kids.

FREE PODCASTS





Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts