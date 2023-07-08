Job satisfaction highest in decades, according to researchers

A group of researchers and economists studying the topic for decades says despite recession fears, more people are happier at work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Perhaps a surprise here, job satisfaction is at its highest in decades, researchers from The Conference Board report.

The Conference Board is a group of economists and researchers that have been studying the topic for decades. The board said it's mainly due to a tight labor market and more flexible work arrangements.

Its report has several insights and data, but the group listed the following key takeaways. Women are significantly less satisfied than men across almost all components of the survey.

The board suggests firms need to be more intentional about pay equity and addressing gender gaps. Additionally, most employees who are more content are those with hybrid work arrangements. That's compared to both fully remote and fully on-premises workers. Apart from competitive pay other top factors keeping people at their jobs center around work experience and culture.

