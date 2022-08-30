'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise

According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from the previous year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job.

According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from the previous year and they continue to rise.

One Charlotte-area woman is sharing her story to warn others after her run-in with scammers.

Stephanie Brayman thought she found the perfect remote job, with flexible hours and great pay. But it turned out it was too good to be true.

“I think that the people are really good at what they are doing,” Brayman said.

She was looking to supplement her income with a part-time job working from home. So she wasn’t alarmed when she got a message for a job offer in her inbox. It was a company she was familiar with, and it had an office in Charlotte.

“They were on LinkedIn and I was following them just to make sure and everything looked legit," she said.

She went through an interview and then the onboarding process -- all done completely virtually. She then received a $5,000 check to buy equipment. She said that is when things got dicey.

“I felt they were being really pushy about things about this equipment and wanting me to cash a check,” she explained.

Brayman tried to deposit the check using a mobile app and ATM as instructed but the signature and address were not legible so it was rejected.

Brayman tried to get another check but eventually realized everything was too good to be true -- walking away and saving herself thousands of dollars and a headache.

“It was a little embarrassing because it has never happened to me but you can’t beat yourself up about it," she said. "Just be sure of what you are clicking on those sites."

But not everyone gets so lucky. Tom Bartholomy with the BBB said employment scams like this have gotten popular during the pandemic.

“That takes away that concern of OK, it's not coming out of my pocket, they're paying for it," he said. "So I've got this check and look, it's even a cashier's check. So I’m going to go down and I’m going to deposit it into my account."

However, Bartholomy said if you order equipment before the bank realizes the check is fraudulent, you could be out of money. That is why it is important to research the company you are applying to.

“You don't want to just trust everything that's coming from them and click on their links and go to their website, and so forth," Bartholomy said. "You've got to look independently at secretary state, how long have they been in business, their website? How long has their website been active?”

The BBB also said it has seen scammers try and interview candidates over messaging apps. Experts say if a company claims they want to hire you without meeting you either virtually or in person, that's a sign it could be a scam.

Tip to avoid becoming a victim of a scam

Emotional appeal

Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

Sense of urgency

You MUST act now, or else.

Request for unorthodox payment

Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Explanations that don't ring true

If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

You won, now pay u p

It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.

Too good to be true

That’s because it’s not true. Sorry, your long-lost relative didn’t die, leaving you millions. That car you bought online for a third of its Kelly Blue Book value doesn’t really exist. The son of a billionaire diamond broker didn’t “swipe right” on you and fall instantly in love. That work-at-home job paying you hundreds of dollars an hour for stuffing envelopes isn’t real.