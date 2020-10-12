JPMorgan Chase awards CPCC with $700,000 grant

The goal is to provide additional career pathways for those who live here in Charlotte and to support non-profits impacted by COVID19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Conquering possibilities is exactly what Central Piedmont wants to happen in and around the Charlotte community.

“When I think about Central Piedmont I think of conquer possibility," CPCC President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer said.

That’s why it’s using its new $700,000 dollar grant, thanks to JPMorgan Chase, to provide healthcare and housing as well as long-term careers to those in need and its student this pandemic.

More stories on WCNC: What to know about Amazon Sidewalk, and how to opt out

“The first part of the grant is about $500,000 it is really to provide economic mobile career paths for students right here in Mecklenburg County," Deitemeyer said.

Online training programs in IT fields, like cybersecurity, Health IT, and forensic accounting.

The $235,000 remaining will fund sub-grants to 11 Mecklenburg County non-profit organizations impacted by COVID19.

“Latin America Coalition, Roof Above, the Relatives,” Deitemeyer said.

This is not the first time JPMorgan has stepped in to help.

More stories on WCNC: 150 new jobs coming to Charlotte as Global Electric Vehicle company selects city for North American headquarters

Since 2014, the company has invested around $1.6 million in the college that has resulted in more than 500 students gaining credits in similar programs.

“This is a game-changer for us and I believe for Charlotte," Deitemeyer said.

This game-changer will allow more students access to career training and re-skilling that will help push them to be economically mobile.