'A little Hallmark town': Kannapolis hotel goes to town's roots for inspiration

The Mill Inn now offers visitors to stay in the middle of the West Avenue District and across Atrium Health Ballpark in the revitalized downtown area.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Mill Inn, a building that was once part of the thriving textile mill industry in Kannapolis has been revitalized as a boutique hotel downtown.

Kannapolis is historically known for its textile industry following J.W. Cannon’s purchase of over 1,000 acres in 1906.

The six-suite hotel, marked by the distinct red door, pays homage to that heritage in the modern age. The location is tucked behind the bakery and coffee shop in the revitalized West Avenue District. It’s marketed as “small town charm meets big city luxury.”

One of the Mill Inn’s owners, Makenzie Lingafelt, said people appreciate the historic buildings in the area coming back to life.

“We've noticed that they love it. They want to be here,” Lingafelt said. “They want to see the transformation of what's going on. They want to see how they could stay here and shop and go to the gym and go to church all in a five-minute walking distance."

Lingafelt also helped decorate the six spaces – three one-bedroom suites and three two-bedroom suites. Each suite is named after a Kannapolis resident, like Martha Washington.

"The Martha Washington House was a home for women and children. They would come and didn't have a place to live, and their mom or dad worked in the mill, Lingafelt said. “This one's a little more detailed with the feminine decor. It has the view of what would have been the Martha Washington home as well."

Some of the upgraded features include free Wi-Fi, smart TVs and thermostats.

"It's definitely a little Hallmark town," Lingafelt said. "It has everything it needs and some coming. The feedback is great."

