One sweet deal: Krispy Kreme poised for Wall Street return

And it looks like those doughnuts may actually be a pretty sweet investment. Krispy Kreme's big Wall Street comeback is all set, so how did their falling doughnut sales come full circle?

Let's connect the dots.

Krispy Kreme cashed in back in 2016 when sales weren't doing too hot. They were bought by a private company that owns tons of big brands, including Keurig and Panera Bread. Since then, they've made some big changes.

The iconic doughnut chain remodeled hundreds of locations for the first time in a decade and revamped its menu with new, trendier options.

The company also expanded their reach outside the Carolinas by adding new stores worldwide, including a show-stopping location in Times Square.

All of this has proven to be a sweet success. Experts estimate Krispy Kreme sales have risen nearly 60% since 2015.

And now the company is grabbing even more attention thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut every day this year if you get your COVID-19 shot.

They're hoping that giving everyone a freebie means you don't glaze over them the next time you see the "Hot Now" sign lit up.