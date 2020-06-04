COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday the number of unemployment claims in South Carolina would likely increase dramatically in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the state of South Carolina released the number of initial unemployment claims for the last week of March.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said in the week ending on March 28th, there were 64,856 initial unemployment claims.

The nearly 65,000 initial claims are a 3,149 percent increase since mid-March.

The initial claims are roughly double what they were the week of March 21st.

Horry and Charleston counties, historically tourism-driven areas, were the hardest hit.

The state reported 9,672 claims in Horry County. There were 7,845 in Charleston County.

In Richland County, the initial unemployment claims were about half that at 4,684.

Lexington County was the second highest in the Midlands, with more than 3,000 new unemployment claims.

Full service restaurants and hotel employees saw the greatest number of initial claims the week of March 22-28, more than 16,000, according to the state’s numbers.

Dentists offices and limited-service restaurants employees were 3rd and 4th highest.

The Department wants to remind people unemployment claims are filed completely online here and they are waiting for further guidance to implement the newly passed federal aid.

The Department said new statewide numbers would be released Thursday.