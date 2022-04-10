'It's going to create more affordable housing unit rentals and homeownership opportunities' | Housing projects under consideration in Charlotte

Charlotte City Council is expected to look at seven different proposals on Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — City of Charlotte leaders are looking to ease the affordable housing crisis and will consider several new projects this week that could bring hundreds of affordable homes to the region.

“The ability for people to afford housing and be able to live in the city is of the utmost importance because cities are made up of people,” Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston.

If the projects are approved, it could mean the development of more than 600 affordable homes. According to information provided to WCNC Charlotte, about 140 units would be geared toward households that make less than 30% of the average median income.

It's a step is in the right direction, City Council member Dimple Ajmera said, but added that the need far outweighs what is being proposed.

“I hear the stories where residents are working for minimum wage working two jobs and still can't afford to have a roof over their head,” she said. “It is devastating to see so many stories and still not be able to provide housing for every resident.”

Charlotte City Council is considering seven proposals at the upcoming meeting. It includes three affordable family-style apartment buildings, three apartment complexes for senior citizens and 17 townhomes that would be put on the market for about $240,000,000 each.

“It's going to create more affordable housing units rental plus homeownership opportunities because at the end of the day, we got to give people an option to build generational wealth,” Ajmera said.

$12.5 million dollars of the city's housing trust fund would be allocated to finance these projects.

“Our housing trust fund has been a tool,” Winston said. “One of the strongest tools that city council has had over the past 20 years to build new affordable housing units, but also now preserve existing units."

Since 2002, roughly $218 million approved by taxpayers has created or preserved more than 10,000 affordable units in the city.

Ajmera said it will take a multi-layered approach to solve the housing crisis.

“We need to continue to invest in workforce development, creating career opportunities that pay a livable wage, and also invest in our public transportation system,” she explained. “Because not every family can afford, on average, $6,000 a year to own a vehicle or to own a car.

Council members plan to vote on the proposals Monday night. You can find Monday's agenda for the meeting below: