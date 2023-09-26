Charlotte City Council approves $17.5 million in affordable housing projects

Seven projects with more than 700 affordable homes were approved in Monday night's meeting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city council has signed off on millions of dollars in affordable housing for families in need.

Seven housing projects were approved in several areas of the city including in Uptown as well as west and south Charlotte.

The $17.5 million in funding is set to come from different sources: federal grants, housing trust fund allocations and a low-income housing tax credit award from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

But not everyone is on board.

Several people at Monday night’s meeting spoke up with concerns about the impacts this would have on their neighborhood and the city.

For example, some people believe moving families into already heavily congested areas will do more harm than good.

City council voted seven in favor, three opposed to the affordable housing projects in two separate motions, moving them forward.

