Charlotte extended-stay motel closing at the end of June

City leaders believe about 150-200 people were served by the motel. Mayor Vi Lyles said the city will see what can be done.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Up to 200 people could be forced to find a new place to live as a west Charlotte motel is slated to close by the end of the month.

During Tuesday evening's City Council meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles noted she received a letter dated May 26 alerting her to the closure of Southern Comfort Inn. The extended-stay motel is set to shut down on June 30 according to Lyles, and it has provided low-price rent for residents there.

Lyles said the city government is making outreach to see what can be done. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the City of Charlotte for more information.