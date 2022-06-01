Charlotte extended-stay motel closing at the end of June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Up to 200 people could be forced to find a new place to live as a west Charlotte motel is slated to close by the end of the month.
During Tuesday evening's City Council meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles noted she received a letter dated May 26 alerting her to the closure of Southern Comfort Inn. The extended-stay motel is set to shut down on June 30 according to Lyles, and it has provided low-price rent for residents there.
Lyles said the city government is making outreach to see what can be done. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the City of Charlotte for more information.
The closure of the Southern Comfort Inn comes as the Queen City faces an affordable housing crisis. Different parties are looking at all kinds of solutions to help alleviate the dilemma. In the University City area, a hotel on North Tryon Street is set to become affordable apartments with the work of California-based firm Vivo Living. Churches like Caldwell Presbyterian are offering up their own resources to help, and neighborhoods have begun to push back against the purchase of homes by outside investors.
