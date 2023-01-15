'My passion is people' | Charlotte man aims to help the underserved through Operation Hope

Founder Jeremy Davis said there are also future plans for Operation Refugee centers which will establish 24-hour shelters in communities dealing with homelessness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Hope is officially in motion. Charlotte native Jeremy Davis says he had been pondering his purpose when he was blessed with the gift to give.

"God gave me a vision. My passion is people," Davis, founder of Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, said. "I love essentially meeting the needs of people, helping the deprived, the underprivileged as well as the disadvantaged."

So he began Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, sharing these blessing packages filled with hygiene kits, food, and winter weather essentials first offering the goods to those experiencing homelessness on the streets of Charlotte, then moving on to help others in Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles and more.

"Operation Hope is just to inspire people who are dealing with some unfortunate situations and unfortunate circumstances that it’s okay to hope that things will get better as well as to let them know you’re not overlooked, you’re loved, you’re cherished, you matter," Davis said.

Davis said there are also future plans for Operation Refugee centers which will establish 24-hour shelters in communities dealing with homelessness.

And from there eventually creating food hubs all around the world.

Partnerships with local churches working to make this possible, but Davis said involvement from city leaders is also key.

"The plan is to meet with local officials in these different areas and come up with a solution for the community," he said.

Davis plans to continue his coast-to-coast hope tour through the start of February.

If would like to donate to help Jeremy’s Heart Foundation gather items to help the homeless, click here.

