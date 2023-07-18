Habitat for Humanity says preserving affordable homes a solution to Charlotte's housing crisis

As the Queen City grapples with the need for affordable housing, Habitat says there's a solution waiting to be taken.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is working to address the affordable housing crisis by helping homeowners, whose house could use some work.

Habitat for Humanity is usually known for building homes, but they're also repairing and improving homes too.

“This is a unique program," Charles Monroe, Director of Critical Home Repair for Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, said.

“They’re doing a lot of repairs, there’s a lot of issues in this house,” Rita Rosado, said.

Preserving older homes like Rosado's isn't about making them look new. It's about making new, unnecessary.

“It’s very important,' she said. "I love my house."

Rosado has lived in her Charlotte home for 16 years. It's a place of refuge, where she remembers the memories made with her husband of 43 years.

Now, Habitat for Humanity is helping Rosado preserve her memories by repairing her home. From rotten floors to an old electrical system, there's a lot of work to do.

“It’s a huge amount of money that it takes to keep a house going,” Monroe said.

Right now, Charlotte faces a crisis as there's an intense demand for housing, but not enough of it.

“There’s really no other options available to a lot of these families,” Monroe said.

That's why the nonprofit is seeking solutions by preserving the affordable housing inventory with the Critical Home Repair program.

“There’s a timer ticking and if someone weren't to step in, the house would probably be a candidate for demolition, and at that point, you’ve lost an affordable unit,” Monroe said.

The program offers low-income homeowners repair services, so they can continue to live in a safe and decent home for years to come.

“I feel grateful for this program," Rosado said.

The program started in 2008 when it only repaired three homes. Now, they're repairing well over 100 homes, every year. It's made possible by private and public funding.

