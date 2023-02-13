Charlotte solo renters paying nearly $8K in 'singles tax,' study finds

Paying rent in Charlotte isn't cheap, and if you live alone, the burden of making rent is even worse. This is known as the "singles tax."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Renters in Charlotte know all too well that the cost of rent is climbing and a new study found that single people in Charlotte are being hit even harder.

Zillow researchers found that renters who are living solo are paying what's known as a "singles tax." This means if you don't share your space with another person, you're likely paying thousands more per year in rent.

Zillow broke down the top 50 cities in the country by population, including Charlotte, and the costs of living in a one-bedroom apartment for a single person compared to folks with a roommate or who live with their partner.

On average, they found single renters are paying nearly $7,000 more per year. Charlotte came in at No. 18 on the list. The singles tax in the Queen City is above the national average at $7,915 more than those who share their space.

Those who live with a roommate or spouse save almost $16,000 per year living in the same apartment. Earlier this year, researchers found it would take more than four full-time jobs for a single person earning minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Charlotte.

Unsurprisingly, New York has the highest singles tax with solo renters paying a whopping $19,000 more. San Francisco was second at $14,000. San Jose, San Diego and Boston closed out the top five.

