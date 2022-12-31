City of Gastonia receives $2.8 million housing grant, asking the public to identify areas of need

The grant can be used to help people who need assistance with housing or will lose housing.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia is asking for the public's input on a $2.8 million housing grant received, officials announced Friday.

The city's Housing & Community Engagement Department received the $2.8 million HOME American Rescue Plan grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which can be used to help people who need assistance with housing or will lose housing.

“We know that there is a great need in our city for housing assistance,” Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid said. “We want the community to help us determine how best to use the funds by taking the survey and expressing their opinions.”

The public can take the survey online here from now until Jan. 20, 2023.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to help us understand the needs for housing in our communities and we encourage as many to take it as possible,” Director of Housing & Community Engagement Danette Dye said. “Information from the survey will be used to help the City develop appropriate programs for housing assistance.”

