Construction underway for affordable housing in west Charlotte

The new development on West Boulevard will be a 120-unit apartment complex.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is working to make Charlotte more affordable for lower income residents.

The council approved more than $20 million to cover additional costs for already approved affordable housing projects on Monday night.

This comes as ground broke Tuesday on a new affordable housing apartment complex for seniors in west Charlotte. It's called the Historic Nathaniel Carr affordable housing for seniors. Carr is credited for creating the first neighborhood in the West Boulevard corridor.



Right now, the demand for affordable housing is almost impossible to keep up with.

“We know we are far behind in what we need for affordable housing, versus what we are actually able to put on the ground,” District 3 Council Member Victoria Watlington said.

“This is what we’ve been fighting for, for a long time,” Brenda Campbell, vice chair of West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, said.

The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition is a community-led group promoting economic development for residents and businesses along the West Boulevard corridor. They have been involved in this project and are ensuring the seniors and community have a voice.

“It’s going to be people who live in this community and will be able to come to this facility," Campbell said.

“A lot of seniors have lived here for their entire lives and don’t want to have to be relocated," Steve Bien of Soho Housing Partners said.

Meanwhile, Charlotte City Council approved more money to cover additional market costs for affordable housing.

“The rise in construction costs is an absolute concern," Watlington said.

City leaders say there's a need to re-imagine the way they deliver affordability, but some say throwing more money at the problem isn't the right solution.

“I think it’s looking more holistically at upward mobility where affordable housing is one tool alongside transportation, food, clothing, childcare, workforce development--tools that get them to the upward mobility they need,” District 6 Charlotte City Council Member Tariq Bokhari said.

Developers say rent will be based off of income, and construction will be completed in the spring of 2024.

