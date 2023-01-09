Volunteers needed to help survey homeless residents in Mecklenburg County

The point-in-time count provides the number and characteristics of people who are homeless in Mecklenburg County to help connect them with available resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are seeking volunteers to help the county accurately calculate the homeless population as part of the annual Everyone Counts Char-Meck survey.

Volunteers are needed to span out across Mecklenburg County to identify people who are living without homes for the count, which takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26. The volunteers will survey individuals who were living unsheltered on the night of Jan. 25 and sharing winter weather assistance items.

The point-in-time count is an unduplicated one-night estimate of people who are experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. The goal of the count is to find unsheltered individuals -- people who are on the street or in another place unfit for human habitation -- and connect them with available resources.

The point-in-time count and housing inventory county are required for Charlotte-Mecklenburg's Continuum of Care to receive federal homelessness funding assistance.

This year is the first time since 2020 that volunteers are being asked to assist with the count. Over 100 volunteers are needed to help survey homeless individuals in Mecklenburg County.

